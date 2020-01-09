Report: Cardinals close to landing a leading pitching prospect from Tampa Bay

For most of the winter the Cardinals have entertained interest from other teams in their plethora of outfield bats in hopes that a trade would not just offer them talent but also clarity for their roster, and room to maneuver.

In a deal that has been described as "developing" by a source and not yet confirmed, the Cardinals are receiving a top pitching prospect, lefthander Matthew Liberatore, from the Tampa Bay Rays. ESPN.com first reported the deal as it was in progress. ESPN.com also reported that a major-league player was headed to Tampa Bay from the Cardinals.

The Cardinals have entered into conversations with teams about righthanded slugger Tyler O'Neill, speedster Randy Arozarena, and, to a lesser extent, center fielder Harrison Bader. During these discussions this offseason, O'Neill, who has the best raw power of the bunch, has drawn interest from other teams, including the Rays.

The Cardinals have publicly described Bader as their starter in center entering the 2020 season.

The Cardinals also have Lane Thomas on the 40-man roster and plan to have him compete for playing time at all three outfield positions.