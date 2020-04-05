Resilient Cardinals legend Bob Gibson throwing cancer a curve

“I had a lot of pain in July, August and September and then in the fall it stopped hurting. But I had back aches and stomach aches. Right now, I don’t have anything aching at all. The only way I know I’m sick is that the doctor keeps telling me. I tell him, ‘Bull(feathers).’ ”

Gibson said he had had a feeding tube attached for several months.

“It was my idea to get rid of it,” he said. “I had it in for a month-and-a-half without using it.”

With the feeding tube in, Gibson lost 35 pounds, down to 170. But, his appetite restored, he now is closing in on 185 pounds.

The coronavirus pandemic is of concern to Gibson, as it is to nearly everyone.

“They tell me don’t get on airplanes, for sure,” he said. “They want me to stay in the house. They want everybody to stay in the house now but in my particular case, I’ve got two things against me. One is that I’m . . . um . . . elderly. And two is the cancer. But staying in the house is nothing unusual for me anyway because that’s what I had been doing — watching TV.”

Gibson is a longtime aficionado of “The Young and the Restless” soap opera, he said. “I was watching that when I was playing.”