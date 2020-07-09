Slugger Kyle Schwarber is preparing for any role with Cubs — including DH: 'I'm going to be ready when I'm called on'

"I definitely think it's going to lengthen our lineup and it's going to lengthen our defense as well," said Schwarber, alluding to Victor Caratini and Souza as other DH options.

"If I'm getting replaced (in left) in the eighth or ninth inning, we have an opportunity to have a really good defense out there."

Schwarber and his teammates are getting accustomed to playing without fans at the ballpark, and the Cubs supplemented Tuesday's scrimmage with piped-in music and noise, with players provided with their walk-up music as they stepped to the plate.

As of now, the only authentic noise will come from the rooftops behind the left- and right-field stands.

"I'm going to have to launch some balls up to the rooftops and give them the good little shimmy dance out there," Schwarber joked. "But in terms of the noise, it doesn't affect me. When we're all in the box, you could ask any player that _ we're all locked in on what we're trying to do.

"(The lack of noise) doesn't really affect us, but you know it could. The camera might not pick up something that we might say on the field, maybe drop a bad word. But that might be a good thing for the cameras than for us."