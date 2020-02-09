Sullivan: For Rick Renteria and David Ross, the goals are always the same. But this season, the expectations are very different

“It’s new,” Ross said. “New is always exciting to me. New adventures ... I can’t wait to get started. There’s a lot of (negative) talk that goes around. I don’t feel like in general we’ve had that nice (offseason) excitement. I’m excited as heck. I hope the fans are. We’ve got a chance to put another banner up there in 2020.”

If you can get past the fixed smiles on the faces of Ross and Renteria, you may notice each has a basketball-sized chip on his shoulder.

As much as Sox honchos have insisted Renteria is the right man for the rebuild, he never has been given a team this talented, so it’s impossible to know exactly how good a manager he is. Renteria’s strength has been building relationships with his players, who swear by him and insist he won’t change, even if the pressure to win has been turned up a notch or 10.

“He’ll be the same,” left fielder Eloy Jimenez said. “He was always pushing us to get a spot in the playoffs. Last year he pushed us, but at the end we struggled a little bit. This year we’ll be better with a better lineup and more starting pitching.”

The additions of free agents Yasmani Grandal and Dallas Keuchel have Sox fans thinking big for the first time in years. And the players are talking big as well.