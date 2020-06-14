Sullivan: Let's just get this illegitimate baseball season going already

The problem with owners is they go around acting like they own the place.
The problem with players is they think the only reason fans come to games is to watch them play.
Both of these things are true, which is why we seemingly are about to start the most illegitimate baseball season in history.
So congrats to the owners and players for doing the impossible _ creating widespread disgust among their fan base when all they had to do to satiate the masses was agree to play a half season or so and put the games on TV.
Instead, we'll probably get about one-third of a season, turning the time-honored marathon into a sprint and spoiling the very essence of the game.
Will the best team win?
Who knows? Anyone can play lights out for a 50-something-game stretch, as the 1977 Cubs proved when they were 25 games over .500 on June 28 only to finish 81-81. Conversely, any team can stink for a 50-something-game stretch, as the Nationals showed last year when they started out 19-31 only to earn the second National League wild-card berth and eventually win the World Series.
Whichever team wins the semi-season in 2020 will truly be deserving of the so-called "piece of metal," the name Commissioner Rob Manfred accidentally bestowed on the championship trophy last winter. Instead of inserting an asterisk by the winning team's name in the history books, they should just erase the entire line as though the season didn't exist.
You can blame the owners — and most fans probably will — for not compromising with the union and refusing to pay 100% of the prorated salaries for a half season, as the players offered. But the union knew all along Manfred could impose a 50-something-game season in the end, so they basically wasted precious time with these fake negotiations instead of just calling MLB's bluff from the outset.
"It unfortunately appears that further dialogue with the league would be futile," MLBPA chief Tony Clark said Saturday in a statement. "It's time to get back to work. Tell us when and where."
How soon is yesterday?
Clark should've known a month ago that further dialogue with the league would be futile. MLB was simply using the old rope-a-dope strategy invented by Muhammed Ali during his "Rumble in the Jungle" fight with George Foreman, taking shot after shot for several rounds of negotiations before unleashing the knockout punch — the imposition of their own rules.
I'm not a big fan of Manfred, and not even sure he understands the game. But if you like evil geniuses, you have to admit he plays the role extremely well. A report Saturday by the New York Post revealed MLB already has negotiated a deal of over $1 billion with Turner Sports to televise future playoff games _ that was a nice touch by Dr. Evil, especially after owners like the Cubs' Tom Ricketts and the Cardinals' Bill DeWitt have publicly whined about their financial situations.
Agent Scott Boras, who advised his players to stand their ground and not "bail out" the owners crying poor, apparently was right all along. But it really doesn't matter if MLB has the final say on when to start the season, making the negotiations a farce.
So what can the players do if Manfred declares it's time to start the 2020 season of 50-something games?
I suppose the game's many superstars could refuse to report to spring training 2.0 and make a collective stand against the unfair bargaining tactics of the owners, thus diluting the game for a shortened season. Teams could then use replacement players _ of which there should be an infinite supply with so many minor leaguers out of work.
Of course, the replacement player plan didn't work out so well for the owners in spring training of 1995. During the segment on Michael Jordan's baseball career in "The Last Dance," even White Sox Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf admitted using replacement players was a terrible idea. But these would be actual minor leaguers, not car salesmen and plumbers who once played semi-pro ball.
Manfred also could just cancel the season if enough players refused to play, as former Commissioner Bud Selig did a month into the players' strike in 1994. But surely Manfred wouldn't want that in his obituary, and even the players would probably concede a canceled season would be a death blow to the game's future.
So really, the only option for the players will be to suck it up, file a grievance and play by Manfred's rules. They may get only 30-33% of their original salaries, but it's better than nothing at all, which is what many Americans are getting right now.
Fans would finally get baseball, even if it's an appetizer instead of an entire meal, and all the silly bickering could be forgotten by the stretch run in September, when 22 of the 30 teams may still have a shot.
And if baseball gets lucky, some unexpected rebuilding team like the White Sox or Reds will get on a 50-game roll, make the playoffs and maybe even win the World Series.
But the way 2020 has been going so far, look for the Astros to win it all — and make a nightmarish year even worse.
