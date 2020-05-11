Sullivan: Pros and cons of MLB’s proposed plan for baseball returning in July, from regional schedules to expanded playoffs

After weeks of leaks about baseball’s possible return from the coronavirus shutdown, an actual plan might be in place soon.
Major League Baseball owners on Monday approved a plan that MLB officials are scheduled to present to the players union Tuesday.
Discussions on player compensation and safety provisions will follow, so it’s too early to know how soon things can be hammered out. But at least they finally have something concrete to negotiate after almost two months of leaks and speculation.
If an agreement is made, baseball returns and everyone will be happy.
And if it fails, we all lose.
So what’s the plan?
Though changes are possible -- and perhaps probable with all the uncertainty in terms of providing a safe environment for players and employees in their respective states -- the plan consists of about 82 games beginning in early July.
Instead of playing every team in their league and one division of interleague play, teams would play only opponents from their division and the opposing league’s division from the same region, meaning AL East versus NL East, AL Central versus NL Central and AL West versus NL West.
Games would be played in home ballparks if possible or other agreed-upon locations if not. Spring training 2.0 would begin in June, and the postseason would increase from five teams per league to seven, meaning 14 of the 30 teams would be playoff-bound.
Rosters would expand to 30 players with a 20-player taxi squad, and the National League would adopt the designated hitter for the season.
Fans would not be allowed to attend games, at least in the early going, which has been the case in every scenario.
Here are some pros and cons of the proposed plan:
Regional schedule
Pro: It cuts down on travel, a priority as MLB attempts to minimize possible exposure to COVID-19. Players and their families wouldn’t have to separate, as was the case with plans to play all games in Arizona and Florida.
Con: Good luck playing in the East. Six of the top 11 teams in payroll reside in the AL East and NL East: the Yankees (No. 1), Red Sox (5), Phillies (6), Mets (8), Nationals (10) and Braves (11). And while the Rays are ranked 27th, they’re coming off a 96-win season and wild-card berth.
Meanwhile, five of the 10 lowest payrolls are in the AL Central and NL Central: the Tigers (21), Brewers (22), Indians (25), Royals (26) and Pirates (28). The top Central teams -- the Cardinals, Cubs and Twins -- should be able to take advantage of playing weaker foes instead of the stacked East teams.
The on-the-cusp White Sox presumably would benefit from facing more Central opponents and removing the Yankees, Red Sox, Rays, Astros, A’s and Dodgers from their 2020 schedule.
Home-field advantage
Pro: Baseball players are slaves to routine, and even without fans in the stands, teams should benefit from the comfort of their own facilities. Staying in their own homes or apartments would be much preferable to being quarantined in a hotel in Arizona or Florida. Some teams are built to their ballpark’s dimensions, which would be negated by playing in more generic spring training ballparks.
Con: Aside from having the last at-bat, there would be no distinct home-field advantage once the game begins. That doesn’t bode well for teams such as the Dodgers, Cubs and Red Sox, whose ballparks are full most of the time. It should level the field for competitive teams such as the Rays, A’s and Indians that haven’t drawn well in recent years.
Expanded playoffs
Pro: The more teams in the postseason, the better chance your team has of making it. And as the Nationals proved last year after earning the second NL wild-card spot, just getting in is all that matters if you get hot at the right time.
Con: Any team can put together a decent first half before folding in the summer. Last year after the games of June 28, the Rockies were 43-39, tied for the fourth-best NL record. They finished 71-91. But if the season was only 82 games and the proposed expanded postseason format was in place, the Rockies would’ve made it, while the Nationals (41-41 through 82 games) would’ve gone home.
TV content
Pro: Though deprived of the enjoyment of attending games, most fans would be satisfied being able to watch their teams on TV, giving them a respite from the nonstop coronavirus updates and reruns of “classic” games. The only cost incurred would be on their cable bills. The lack of crowd noise would take some getting used to, so having a strong broadcast team would help.
Con: Many fans of the Dodgers and Cubs would be shut out from watching most games because of their team’s inability to come to an agreement with some of the biggest cable providers in their respective areas. For the majority of those two fan bases, it could be radio or nothing.
Morale boost
Pro: As they did during World War II and after 9/11, many Americans might look at the resumption of baseball as a hopeful sign that the familiar routines of pre-pandemic life will soon be restored.
Con: It could provide a false sense of confidence that life is back to normal. And if no vaccine is available by 2021, games in empty stadiums could become the new norm -- assuming there are games at all.
