Sullivan: 8 things learned from rewatching classic sports games, including no batting gloves, no score graphics and more candid criticism

While my tolerance for watching classic games during the sports shutdown is waning a bit, I still find myself channel surfing for a few minutes from time to time to see what’s being offered.

There have been many changes to the way games are presented, including the graphics explosion that now include news tickers, first down lines, pitch speeds and other screen-grabbing items. But it also is interesting to see the evolution of the games themselves.

Here are eight things I’ve learned, or relearned, from watching reruns of classic games:

1. You really don’t need a new baseball every time it gets a speck of dirt on it

Tigers pitcher Mark Fidrych threw an off-speed pitch during a 1976 game against the Yankees that catcher Bruce Kimm nabbed after it hit the dirt in the batters box. Kimm handed the ball to the plate umpire, who looked at it for a second, deemed it OK and put it back in play.

I don’t remember when it was decided that every ball with a speck of dirt on it had to be put out of play, but it has been going on for many, many years. Of course, if there is a smudge that can’t be easily removed, a new ball should automatically be issued. Otherwise, just wipe it off and let’s go. It’s not as if the balls are 10 years old. They’re all brand new.