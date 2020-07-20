Sullivan: Who knows how long it will last, so savor this summer of baseball in Chicago

Time seemed to stand still during that first month of the sports shutdown.
Back in April, you could only dream of a day like Sunday that began with a window-rattling thunderstorm and ended with a perfect summer night for a baseball game.
For a while, we thought it might never happen, thanks to belligerent owners, stubborn players and the inevitable squabble over money.
But here we are, safe at home, at least for now.
The Cubs and White Sox got together exhibition games Sunday and Monday night o help shake the cobwebs from our heads and welcome back the game we love. In a few days, camp will end and it will be time to play for real.
“It’s really creeping up on us here,” Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito said on a teleconference. “Summer camp feels like it just blew by, and now we’re ready to go.”
Isn’t that always the way in Chicago? You wait forever for summer’s cameo. Then it’s over in the blink of an eye.
Likewise, this 60-game semi-season the Cubs and Sox are embarking on will fly by, so you better make a point of soaking it all in, even if you’re only watching on TV. No one knows if they’ll make it to the end, but at least they’re going to try.
“I can’t sit here and lie and say I thought we were going to play the season, even when we reported to camp,” Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo said. “There was still a lot of uncertainty, and there still is. … We haven’t had a lot of (positive COVID-19) tests. We haven’t seen the nightmare scenario yet of a whole team getting crushed by this virus. There is a lot of excited optimism.”
That’s all we can ask for at this point, with coronavirus hot spots multiplying across the country. Even if opening day is closer to the season finale than at any time in history, and a baserunner can make it to second without actually batting, and a reliever has to face three hitters even if he can’t throw a strike, it’s still baseball … or a reasonable facsimile thereof.
“People are excited for the season to start,” Cubs left fielder Kyle Schwarber said. “Can’t wait till Friday. It’s going to mean a lot toward the city and just in the country overall. It’s going to be a positive thing to watch a baseball thing for three to four hours. … There hasn’t been much sporting events in general. I think golf and UFC have been the only things.”
Schwarber forgot to mention cornhole -- or “bags,” as some call it here -- a “sport” that reportedly drew its largest audience for ESPN on the Fourth of July with 349,000 viewers. If that many Americans would sit through a few rounds of bags, the ratings for actual baseball should go through the roof. That is, unless your favorite team doesn’t have an agreement with your preferred cable company.
On the South Side, the excitement for Sox games on NBC Sports Chicago is palpable, and manager Rick Renteria fed into the frenzy Sunday by declining to name his opening-day starter but instead holding up a Giolito bobblehead. I was watching his teleconference on my iPhone, and the screen was so small, the Giolito bobblehead easily could’ve been mistaken for a James Shields bobblehead.
Thank goodness it wasn’t, and after the teleconference ended, the Sox made the announcement on their Twitter account.
The Sox have gotten through a few rough patches during summer camp. Michael Kopech opted out of the season for personal reasons, and star third baseman Yoan Moncada missed the first two weeks after testing positive for COVID-19.
But the daily highlight reels provided by rookie Luis Robert have more than made up for those two hiccups. After his falling-down home run last week, Robert cranked two more Saturday night at Sox Park, including one off Steve Cishek that nearly landed on the concourse in left field.
“I don’t know if I’ve seen a ball hit that far to left field,” Giolito said. “I think he’s going to be an absolute beast for the next 10 to 20 years.”
The only thing missing was the fireworks, which may or may not be part of the empty ballpark atmosphere on the South Side. It was only an intrasquad game, so it won’t go down in Sox history as one of their more memorable home runs. But it did make me pine for the days of old Comiskey Park, when a majestic shot to left flew onto the roof instead of landing near the abandoned churro stand. Dick Allen, Greg Luzinski, Ron Kittle and Carlton Fisk were among the Sox sluggers who launched a few roof shots in their prime, if Giolito wants to do some research on You Tube.
The ballhawks on Waveland Avenue on Sunday were hoping Robert would deliver some souvenirs before the game. But the Sox took batting practice at home before driving north, and the Cubs hit only four onto the street. No one seemed to care. They barbecued, drank and partook in activities that were illegal just last summer.
Inside the park, we could hear Jason Heyward call Ian Happ off a first-inning fly from the press box, even with the fake crowd noise pumped into the park. When Jason Kipnis homered to center field, the sound-effects person played the generic “Whoomp! (There It Is)” instead of something a little more original.
No problem. The sound-effects people have time to work things out.
The most important thing was the Cubs and White Sox were playing baseball.
It was a good time to be alive in Chicago.
PHOTOS: Cubs vs. White Sox
SHCRTS-COLUMN-WHO-KNOWS-HOW-LONG-9-TB.jpg
SHCRTS-COLUMN-WHO-KNOWS-HOW-LONG-8-TB.jpg
SHCRTS-COLUMN-WHO-KNOWS-HOW-LONG-7-TB.jpg
SHCRTS-COLUMN-WHO-KNOWS-HOW-LONG-6-TB.jpg
SHCRTS-COLUMN-WHO-KNOWS-HOW-LONG-5-TB.jpg
SHCRTS-COLUMN-WHO-KNOWS-HOW-LONG-4-TB.jpg
SHCRTS-COLUMN-WHO-KNOWS-HOW-LONG-3-TB.jpg
SHCRTS-COLUMN-WHO-KNOWS-HOW-LONG-10-TB.jpg
SHCRTS-COLUMN-WHO-KNOWS-HOW-LONG-1-TB.jpg
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!