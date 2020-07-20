Sullivan: Who knows how long it will last, so savor this summer of baseball in Chicago

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Time seemed to stand still during that first month of the sports shutdown.

Back in April, you could only dream of a day like Sunday that began with a window-rattling thunderstorm and ended with a perfect summer night for a baseball game.

For a while, we thought it might never happen, thanks to belligerent owners, stubborn players and the inevitable squabble over money.

But here we are, safe at home, at least for now.

The Cubs and White Sox got together exhibition games Sunday and Monday night o help shake the cobwebs from our heads and welcome back the game we love. In a few days, camp will end and it will be time to play for real.

“It’s really creeping up on us here,” Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito said on a teleconference. “Summer camp feels like it just blew by, and now we’re ready to go.”

Isn’t that always the way in Chicago? You wait forever for summer’s cameo. Then it’s over in the blink of an eye.

Likewise, this 60-game semi-season the Cubs and Sox are embarking on will fly by, so you better make a point of soaking it all in, even if you’re only watching on TV. No one knows if they’ll make it to the end, but at least they’re going to try.