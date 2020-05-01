Sullivan: Will Sammy Sosa’s tarnished image be redeemed by ESPN documentary on 1998 home run race?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CHICAGO — Waltzing into the Cubs spring training clubhouse a couple of decades ago, Sammy Sosa immediately re-introduced himself to teammates and awaiting media.

“Did you miss me?” he asked with a big grin.

TV cameras rolled, and some players rolled their eyes. Sosa’s late arrival and catchphrase became a spring tradition at Fitch Park in Mesa, Ariz., and we dutifully ate it up year after year.

When Sosa was in his prime, there was no better showman in baseball. But he has been out of the spotlight for several years, exiled from Wrigley Field, the place he often referred to as “my house.”

His estrangement from the Cubs comes up in conversation once or twice a year, usually around the team’s winter convention, and then the legend of Sammy Sosa disappears as though it were simply a mirage.

That may change. Whether you’ve missed him or not, Sosa is coming soon to a TV near you in another ESPN “30 for 30” documentary.

No title or release date has been announced, but while America gets its fill of Michael Jordan and the 1997-98 Bulls in “The Last Dance,” the saga of Sosa, Mark McGwire and the great home run race of 1998 is waiting on deck.