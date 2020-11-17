 Skip to main content
Theo Epstein steps down as Chicago Cubs president, with Jed Hoyer succeeding him
breaking

Theo Epstein steps down as Chicago Cubs president, with Jed Hoyer succeeding him

SHCRTS-THEO-EPSTEIN’S-OFFSEASON-WORK-IS-3-TB.jpg

Theo Epstein is stepping down as Chicago Cubs president.

 Brian Cassella / Chicago Tribune

The Chicago Cubs announced Theo Epstein is stepping down as team president on Friday and will be succeeded by general manger Jed Hoyer.

Epstein spent nine years at the helm of the Cubs, spearheading a rebuilding effort that resulted in five postseason appearances and a World Series title in 2016.

While most expected Epstein to leave after his contract ended in 2021, the decision was made to retire now and give Hoyer the opportunity to revamp the roster, which is expected to undergo many changes.

Epstein and Cubs Chairman Tom Ricketts will speak to the media later this afternoon.

This story will be updated.

