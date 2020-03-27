4 things Cubs fans are missing with the MLB season on hold for at least 2 months

The coronavirus pandemic has put Cubs fans’ plans at Wrigley Field on hold for April and May.
But all will not be lost if — a that’s a big if — the regular season resumes around June 1.
If the balance of the regular season stays intact, fans will enjoy an interleague series against the Red Sox in June, a Javier Baez “El Mago” bobblehead promotion against the Reds in July, a seven-game homestand in September against the Dodgers and Cardinals, and a visit by Rockies star Nolan Arenado.
The delay of the start of the regular season already has created some cold realities. Here’s a sampling:
1. Fewer chances to see Kris Bryant or Javier Baez.
Two of the more highly-anticipated events were Kris Bryant’s eagerness to handle the full-time leadoff duties for the first time and Javier Baez’s vow to be more prepared for the start of games.
Currently, their remaining time playing at home at Wrigley is up in the air, but it could become clearer if Major League Baseball and the players association grant a full year of service time for players active during the 2020 season -- regardless of how many games are played, according to a report by the The Athletic. That would mean Bryant and Baez would become free agents after the 2021 season -- assuming life returns to normal before then.
Anthony Rizzo has an affordable team option for 2021 but said in January that it’s “naive” for him not to think he could be playing elsewhere before his career ends.
Hochman: 'Baseball is part of our DNA' - Cardinals opening day is just a day for forlorn St. Louis fans
"When baseball comes back, and when that opening day happens, it's going to be remarkable," Dan McLaughlin said.
It could be more ominous. Dodgers fans might not be able to watch 2018 American League MVP Mookie Betts play at Dodger Stadium if the regular season is canceled. Betts can become a free agent after this season.
2. No 6:40 p.m. weeknight starts at Wrigley Field.
Fans looking forward to returning home at a more reasonable hour will lose seven games scheduled to start 25 minutes earlier than past weeknight starts.
The 7:05 p.m. starts will return after Memorial Day and last until Labor Day, when the 6:40 p.m. starts are scheduled to return.
On the flip side, parents won’t have to rush home after work to pick up their kids and weave through the final hour of commuter traffic en route to Wrigley.
3. 18 home dates lost.
What looked to be a problem might actually work out for the Cubs if the regular season schedule is revamped.
Despite playing in one of baseball’s coldest spring climates, the Cubs were slated to play 22% of their home games by April 29.
Those lost home games, for now, include a lone visit by Madison Bumgarner and the Diamondbacks on April 3-5; Jake Arrieta, Bryce Harper and the Phillies on April 24-26, and the World Series champion Nationals on May 8-10.
4. Several promotions are on hold.
A long-standing -- but serviceable tradition -- are the magnet schedules that are distributed at each home opener at Wrigley Field and throughout several ballparks.
The canvas tote bag promotion from the Cubs and MLB Network -- scheduled for April 4 and May 11 -- became even more popular after supermarkets and stores began charging for plastic bags.
First-year manager David Ross was scheduled to have a bobblehead promotion on April 25. Fans will also miss out on the Cubs’ annual “Pink Out” T-shirt promotion on May 10 on Mother’s Day to promote breast cancer awareness.
A team official couldn’t be reached for comment on whether these promotions would be rescheduled. But if doubleheaders are added to a revamped or shorter schedule, there’s no reason why these promotions can’t be re-instituted.
FRIDAY UPDATE
