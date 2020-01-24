Tom Keegan: It will take an act of Congress to get to bottom of baseball scandal

It would be interesting to study his facial expressions and body language, not just his words. The expressions of others in the room would be worth checking out as well. The lasting image of Congress’ 2005 intervention into baseball’s steroid scandal is Jose Canseco’s look of shock at the denial of another ballplayer.

Canseco, a baseball pariah because of his whistleblowing on steroids, also had words during his testimony that still echo today. Such as: “Major League Baseball is very, very powerful, and if you act against them or speak out against them it can cost you your livelihood, definitely.”

Failing Congress getting involved or lawsuits that lead to key figures being compelled to give depositions, we’ll be left to live with MLB investigating MLB.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Astros players were granted immunity in exchange for telling the truth about the sign-stealing scandal. Here’s how such interviews take place with any player from a 40-man roster: An attorney furnished by the Major League Players Association is present. A labor attorney from the owners and possibly an MLB investigator will be in the room as well. The player likely will be told what questions to anticipate and there is no way with a union attorney in the room he will testify against another player.