CHICAGO —Veteran pitcher Gio Gonzalez reportedly headed back to White Sox.

Baseball writer Robert Murray first reported the news.

Gonzalez went 3-2 with a 3.50 ERA in 19 outings (17 starts) with the Brewers in 2019. The left-hander struck out 78 and walked 37 in 87⅓ innings.

Gonzalez, 34, has a 130-99 career record with a 3.68 ERA in 332 appearances (324 starts) in 12 seasons with the Athletics (2008-11), Nationals ('12-18) and Brewers ('18-19).

Gonzalez is a two-time All-Star (2011-12). He finished third in the National League Cy Young Award voting in 2012 and sixth in 2017.

He could aid a young rotation that includes Lucas Giolito, Reynaldo Lopez and Dylan Cease. The search for starting pitching has been a priority this offseason for the Sox. The team has been looking to sign at least one starter, and possibly two. Michael Kopech is returning after missing all last season recovering from Tommy John surgery. Carlos Rodon will be unavailable at the start of the 2020 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in May.