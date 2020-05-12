Walker: Like it or not, National League designated hitters limber up

OUCH!

Max Scherzer, Masahiro Tanaka and Adam Wainwright are among the aces in recent years to be injured either batting or running the bases. With a stop-and-go spring training and a desire to ramp up quickly to regular-season speed, no one wants to see pitchers get sidelined doing something besides throwing.

Who does this rule hurt? Start with Madison Bumgarner, the power-hitting pitcher who signed with Arizona. He loves to hit and once toyed with entering the All-Star Home Run Derby. The Diamondbacks would probably rather put up someone paid to bat.

Jacob deGrom, Clayton Kershaw and Stephen Strasburg likely will keep excelling. But their ERAs are likely to take a hit — those NL lineups will look a little more imposing.

OPPORTUNITY KNOCKS

Sonny Gray (Reds), Sandy Alcantara (Marlins) and Chris Paddack (Padres) all start for teams that struggle to score runs. With the DH, managers might let them stay in longer, instead of pulling them for a pinch-hitter.

Yasiel Puig doesn’t have a team. He combined for 24 homers and 84 RBIs with Cincinnati and Cleveland last year and remains a free agent.