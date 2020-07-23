Watch now: Central Illinois Cardinals and Cubs fans ready for baseball — even with a shortened season

MONTICELLO — For Chris Patton, it was a simple Facebook post that led him to be a part of Cardinals World Series history.
The lifelong Cardinals fan and Monticello resident was scrolling through Facebook when St. Louis was about to face the Texas Rangers in the 2011 World Series and a post by a childhood friend caught his eye.
“He had posted that they were going to Game 2 and I responded to it and jokingly said, ‘Keep me in mind,'" Patton said "And he sent me back a message that he thought he would have access to some tickets for Game 6. I got them for face value and it was one of those things, for as annoying as Facebook can be sometimes, it was the way I was able to get to that game."
Patton is hoping for more memorable Cardinals moments in 2020 as the COVID-19 shortened season begins on Thursday. The Cardinals open their season at home against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday at 7:15 p.m. The Cubs face the Milwaukee Brewers at home on Friday at 6:10 p.m.
“I was always concerned about the season not happening and what they could do. I don’t want the guys doing something they aren’t comfortable with and I don’t want them getting sick. I was hoping baseball could figure out a way to comeback,” he said.
Games will be played without fans in the stands initially and Patton, who typically takes his family to four to five games a season, would consider attending.
“It kind of depends on where we are and what is put in place. I don’t know if I would and it depends on what the (COVID-19) numbers have been in that area. If there is a safe way to do it, I would love to,” he said.
Scott Chapman, a lifelong Cardinals fan from Decatur, was making a habit of attending Cardinals opening day for many years. He would also attend games this season if given the opportunity.
"I had a streak going of attending 18 straight opening days in the 90's to the early 2000's,"Chapman said. "I would go every year and one year it would be snowing, some would be hot. You would never know what you would get.
"When I was 6, I was there the day the Cardinals gave Bob Gibson an RV for his retirement in the mid-70's. I would definitely go if they allowed fans. I would social distance and wear a mask, even in the heat, but I would go."
Intra-office rivalry
The competition is fierce on the basketball court and the football field during Central A&M games, and the rivalry between Cubs and Cardinals fans on the coaching staffs is just a strong.
"Our athletic director Sean Hayes is our long-suffering Cubs fan who finally got his championship and he was pretty happy about that," said boys basketball coach and Cardinals fan Rob Smith. "But that doesn’t stop the fact that we have multiple World Series titles on him. We still kind of let him know about that.
"(Head football coach Brent Weakly) is kind of the silent guy. He’s a big Cubs fan but he doesn’t engage in the banter as much. (Assistant coaches) Mike Greer and Drew Himes are both Cardinals fans, too."
The group gets together early in the morning before classes begin to discuss all things sports.
"Even to this day, I respect the Cardinals ... I don’t like them, but you can’t argue with the success they have had," Hayes said. "There is always some razzing between us and that is one of the special things about our coaching staff. Whatever the sport may be, our coaches get along with one another."
The 60-game abbreviated schedule will force every team to get off to a fast start if they want to contend for a title. The World Series champion Washington Nationals began their season 19-31 in their first 60 games but were able to take advantage of the longer season to come back and finish the season 93-69 and capture the franchise's first Commissioner's Trophy.
"Every game will matter this season," Hayes said. "I hope the Cubs will be able to get out to a fast start because if they don’t, I’m afraid it is going to a house sale and I’m not for getting rid of our key guys. I’m afraid if they don’t get off to a good start then Kris Bryant is going to get traded."
Hayes gets to Wrigley Field a couple times a season but taking in the games across the street holds a special place for him.
"For my 50th birthday, I had about 35 of my friends and we went up to one of the rooftops across from Wrigley and it was just phenomenal," Hayes said. "There are some blind spots out in the outfield but overall the experience is incredible. It is a great way to see a ballgame."
The return of baseball is also a return to some sense of normalcy for Smith.
"For me, it has been a routine for many years and the thing I miss is not having the game on. It will be interesting to see but hopefully we can get back into the routine of flipping the game on the TV or listening on the radio. Just like it has been forever," he said.
Photos: Cardinals and Royals play exhibition ball to an empty stadium
