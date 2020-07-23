Watch now: Central Illinois Cardinals and Cubs fans ready for baseball — even with a shortened season

“It kind of depends on where we are and what is put in place. I don’t know if I would and it depends on what the (COVID-19) numbers have been in that area. If there is a safe way to do it, I would love to,” he said.

Scott Chapman, a lifelong Cardinals fan from Decatur, was making a habit of attending Cardinals opening day for many years. He would also attend games this season if given the opportunity.

"I had a streak going of attending 18 straight opening days in the 90's to the early 2000's,"Chapman said. "I would go every year and one year it would be snowing, some would be hot. You would never know what you would get.

"When I was 6, I was there the day the Cardinals gave Bob Gibson an RV for his retirement in the mid-70's. I would definitely go if they allowed fans. I would social distance and wear a mask, even in the heat, but I would go."

Intra-office rivalry

The competition is fierce on the basketball court and the football field during Central A&M games, and the rivalry between Cubs and Cardinals fans on the coaching staffs is just a strong.