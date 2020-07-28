× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — The journey through an oasis starts just outside of a wooden fence on the side of Ethan Parker's house. A step through the gate is like entering a different world.

There's a backstop, complete with a brick look with white letters that read "EP Field" in front of a batter's box. EP, of course, stands for Ethan Parker, a senior at Mount Zion High School. This is his turf, one he opens up for people to step in and share. On top of the backstop is a stage that holds signs for sponsors and the scoreboard.

A few feet from the batter's box is the pitching circle and behind that a fence that separates a backyard Wiffle ball field from real life, from the family hot tub, porch and stairs leading into the home. It's all a dream, really, one that's been built through work, dedication and an idea by Parker, who has wanted to host a Wiffle ball tournament when he was in junior high.

The tournament is entering its fifth year, meaning the Parker family backyard turns into a community extravaganza to host the 217 ALZ Wiffle Ball Classic to raise money and awareness for Alzheimer's Disease — progressive disorder that causes brain cells to waste away and die. It's the most common cause of dementia — and other families in the community who are in need.

“It’s crazy because I never know how much (Alzheimer's) impacted people until they all started coming out here," Parker said. "I didn’t know half these people and I’ve got to build really good relationships with them and I wouldn’t have it any other way. It’s terrible why we have to come out here but it’s happy that we can all be in each other’s arms and help each other out."

By Sunday, the "Wall of Remembrance" will be complete with people sharing their own memories of a loved one being affected by Alzheimer's Disease. Fifty-six teams will play in this year's tournament, which will be limited to 50 people in the back yard with masks and hand sanitizer provided to adhere to the protocols to limit the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Across Lost Bridge Road the games will be on a projector courtesy of a live stream that will still give authentic sounds of the game. It's a different look this year, but the message remains clear.

This is about awareness, community and helping one another. Stories are shared, the kinds about a loved one battling a hellacious disease; stories that are easier to share with someone who has experienced the same. This is a Wiffle ball tournament — a competitive one at that — in name only.

“It’s people that come up to me and just thank me," Parker said. "I don’t feel like I’m doing anything that much, but just having everyone here and them coming to me and telling me their stories. It touches me because I’m like, ‘Apparently I got them together and I got them to tell their story.’ That’s probably the best feeling."

This tournament has grown from an eight-team idea that was spearheaded by Parker when he was 12 years old to a 56-team festival with more than 50 sponsors. Last year alone, the tournament donated more than $20,000 to "The Walk to End Alzheimer's" and another $3,000 to a local family in need, said Geoff Owens, Parker's uncle and a boardmember for the tournament. This year's tournament runs from Thursday through Sunday at EP Field, 2910 Lewallen Pl.

Parker always wanted to host a Wiffle ball tournament — his team won last year and the field is a year-round staple in the family's backyard. So Ethan came up with an idea after watching his great-grandmother, Bette Livesey get diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease before she died on April 8, 2018. Parker wanted to raise awareness for the disease. He watched his Livesey slowly slip and her grasp of memory fade away. Watching it was a battle, especially at a young age.

A Wiffle ball tournament that raised money for and created Alzheimer's awareness was the plan. Parker sat on the board as a junior high student and has continued to sit through the meetings. Local businesses are involved at every capacity and it takes a small army to put the tournament together. People are decked out in purple shirts, the color of Alzheimer's awareness.

Each minute spent working is worth it.

“It’s not the dollar amount, it’s just the effort," Owens said. "When you come back here and you see the camaraderie put into this thing and then you see the games, and the people who are having the time of their lives, whether they’re 65 or 5, if we couldn’t raise a dollar, we would still do it just to raise awareness."

When the tournament isn't happening, the Parker's house is just another house, on another block in another city. With the help of plenty of hands (and some pretty cool neighbors) it transforms into a version of a Major League Baseball stadium. Notorious P.I.G. has a trailer set in the side yard and tents fill the space around it. All before getting to the field itself.

“It’s definitely an inspiration," said Ethan Parker's father, Chuck Parker. "We’re just normal people living in a normal home and it shows you that a small little backyard can bring amazing things.

“Both his mother and I are very, very appreciative of our children and all they do. Ethan has made us so proud with everything he’s done. He has brought the community together. He has made something amazing happen that normally would never happen. We are very proud of him."

This isn't just a one-off weekend that raises awareness and funds to battle the disease. Ethan Parker walks the halls of Mount Zion High School and sees the shirts, hears the excitement and knows he's done something. He's known as the "Wiffle Ball Guy," but concedes there are worse things to be known for.

The games won't ever get old, but the weekend's evolution is every bit the key to the success.

“It’s really great how we started this so he can do research for Alzheimer’s," said Dylan Roberts, Ethan Parker's teammate in the tournament and classmate. "A lot of people have family members that go through this and we all want a cure to help us figure out what’s going on. The fact that the community comes together helps make it bigger and bigger every year and that makes it awesome."

By the end of the weekend, stories are shared and bonds are built. Younger children play in "non-competitive games" but the importance of raising awareness for Alzheimer's is ever present. Even teams that don't have a direct connection quickly find themselves in the circle.

“It’s crazy how everybody comes together and does things," Owens said. "A lot of people do have stories, but some people don’t. Once they leave, they feel like they’re part of the other person’s story. That’s something that’s really incredible."

When Chuck Parker sees videos of himself playing Wiffle ball, he doesn't see an adult with a family and children. He sees an 11-year-old version of himself taken back in time with signs around the field reminding everyone why they're playing the game are strung all throughout the yard.

“When you step on the field," Chuck began, "you feel like you’re 11 … it’s definitely a Field of Dreams."

