Watch now: Minor league baseball umpire and Decatur resident Jen Pawol made the most of her lost season by authoring a book on umpiring

"The infield fly rule, fair or foul, foul tip — they will happen almost every inning, so when you start out and if you don't know those basic rules, you'll have trouble," Pawol said. "(The book) is six chapters and it is a quick read, deliberately. They go into some really important stuff that I think wherever you are starting (in umpiring), you need to have some background information."

Rachel Besser, 12, plays catcher for the Mount Zion Junior High softball team as well as the Forsyth Fire travel team. She became interested in umpiring from her love of the sport, and took Pawol's class last winter.

"The camp was a lot of fun," Besser said. "I got to learn exactly what to do. We got to do it with Jen, and she's a great coach and a great person, and so it was fun to do it."

Besser's experience behind the plate has given her a window into what umpires go through, and she can't wait to try it for herself.

"In Mount Zion, you can't umpire until you're 13, so once I turn 13, I can sign up and I am really looking forward to that," Besser said. "Mount Zion needs some umpires and it will be fun to do.