Watch now: Normal collector Aaron Ahart ups his game to play in the big leagues

On "Pawn Stars", Ahart's piece was independently verified as authentic and Ahart was offered $4,500 for it by show co-host Austin "Chumlee" Russell. Ahart's price was $12,000 and so the item came home to Normal.

"I've loved (Pawn Stars) since it came out and I was so excited to be on it. I think they kind of knew that I didn't want to sell it. When the producers contacted me originally, I let them know that I wasn't going to sell it for a small amount," he said.

Soon after the episode aired, Ahart received a larger offer that tempted him to part ways with the guard but he had second thoughts.

"About a week after it aired, I sold it to an entrepreneur in New York. He was going to pay me $19,000 for it and I packaged it up and it was the first and only time I have done this," he said. "I went to FedEx and had it ready to go but I walked back out and refunded his money. He was so upset but I just couldn't sell it.

"I bought it going on 13 years ago and it's not my most valuable piece but I just love it. It is one thing I will never sell. I will give it to my kids someday. There are somethings that have a value that is more than the monetary value. I get attached to things pretty easily and I will have it forever."