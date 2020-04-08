White Sox announcer Jason Benetti is helping fans reach out to loved ones: ‘It’s been an awesome amount of humanity that’s washed into my Twitter feed’

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

A doctor gives her mom a virtual hug. A boy gets his big brother’s sympathy over a lost opportunity this baseball season. A new father tells his parents how much he cares about them and wishes they would stay safe by staying inside.

In the absence of sports events to announce, White Sox play-by-play man Jason Benetti has taken it upon himself to share these messages of love and caring -- and the occasional humorous jab -- via his @JasonBenetti Twitter feed.

“I have not felt this useful in weeks,” Benetti said.

Hyperaware of the toll that isolation has placed on everyone, Benetti last week invited the homebound public to send him direct messages.

The missives were not meant for him.

Benetti wanted people to open up and express their feelings for others -- be it someone with whom they’re close or perhaps have never met, living or dead, real or fictional -- and he volunteered to be their intermediary.

He said he would read and record these notes they might not otherwise write and send, posting them in video clips to share love and care at a time when so many may feel cut off.