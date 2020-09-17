White Sox beat Twins 4-3 to clinch playoff spot

Donaldson barked at plate umpire Dan Bellino for the second time in the sixth inning after a strike was called on a checked swing on a 2-0 pitch. After manager Rocco Baldelli came out to speak with Bellino, Donaldson homered on the next offering and kicked dirt at home plate as he crossed it after rounding the bases.

Bellino ejected him immediately, and Donaldson, realizing he had missed home plate, returned to the plate to touch it and then argued as he kicked more dirt on it. Donaldson also had argued with Bellino on a 1-1 breaking ball in the first inning that appeared to be high but was called a strike, leading to a strikeout.

“We need Josh on the field, out there playing, and at third base,” Baldelli said. “That’s when we’re at our best. And so that’s really the end of it. I think we can move past it at his point, and go from here.”

Codi Heuer (3-0) pitched a scoreless 1 2/3 innings, and Alex Colomé got four outs for his 12th save in 13 chances.

Tyler Clippard (1-1) gave up two runs in two-thirds of an inning.

The first five runs scored on solo homers.

Buxton homered in the second, Abreu tied in the fourth, and Buxton gave the Twins a 2-1 lead in the fifth with a 420-foot drive. Encarnación tied it the bottom half.