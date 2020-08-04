You are the owner of this article.
Yadier Molina, Paul DeJong among St. Louis Cardinals players who tested positive for COVID-19
MILWAUKEE — In a social media posted on Instagram, Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina revealed that he was one of the seven players who tested positive for COVID-19.

"I am saddened to test positive for COVID-19," Molina wrote in a post that came accompanied a photo of him walking onto the field carrying his catching gear, "even after continuing with the recommended prevention measures."

Through the team, five of his teammates also revealed that they had positive tests for COVID-19: All-Star shortstop Paul DeJong, relievers Junior Fernandez and Kodi Whitley, infielder Edmundo Sosa, and corner infielder Rangel Ravelo.

The Cardinals had 13 members of the traveling party rest positive for COVID-19. All 13 have returned to their St. Louis-area homes.

The remainder of the team remains in quarantine in Milwaukee. They have a scheduled flight home to St. Louis on Wednesday, but they must clear two consecutive days without another positive test before they are cleared for travel.

Players have the right to exercise their medical privacy and decline to be identified as having tested positive. The identities of the players was likely to be revealed when the roster moves that the Cardinals began considering Monday evening as they prepare for their next possible game, Friday at home against the Cubs.

Six members of the team's staff also tested positive for the virus over the past weekend. Media relations director Brian Bartow also confirmed his positive test in a text to the media.

The Cardinals said Monday they will have to replace members of Mike Shildt's coaching staff in the coming days.

This story will be updated.

