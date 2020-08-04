Yadier Molina, Paul DeJong among St. Louis Cardinals players who tested positive for COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MILWAUKEE — In a social media posted on Instagram, Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina revealed that he was one of the seven players who tested positive for COVID-19.

"I am saddened to test positive for COVID-19," Molina wrote in a post that came accompanied a photo of him walking onto the field carrying his catching gear, "even after continuing with the recommended prevention measures."

Through the team, five of his teammates also revealed that they had positive tests for COVID-19: All-Star shortstop Paul DeJong, relievers Junior Fernandez and Kodi Whitley, infielder Edmundo Sosa, and corner infielder Rangel Ravelo.

The Cardinals had 13 members of the traveling party rest positive for COVID-19. All 13 have returned to their St. Louis-area homes.

The remainder of the team remains in quarantine in Milwaukee. They have a scheduled flight home to St. Louis on Wednesday, but they must clear two consecutive days without another positive test before they are cleared for travel.