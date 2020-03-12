Big Ten, SEC, others cancel basketball tournaments because of the coronavirus

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Big Ten Conference announced Thursday that it is canceling the remainder of the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament, effective immediately.

Players from Michigan and Rutgers were warming up on the floor on Thursday morning prior to the first game of the day when they were sent back to the locker room and the announcement was made.

The SEC, ACC, Big 12 and Pac-12 announced on Thursday that their conference tournaments were also cancelled.

"The Big Ten Conference will use this time to work with the appropriate medical experts and institutional leadership to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic," the Big Ten said in a statement.

"The main priority of the Big Ten Conference continues to be the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans and media as we continue to monitor all developing and relevant information on the COVID-19 virus."

Illinois was scheduled to play on Friday against either Iowa or Minnesota and was the No. 4 seed in the tournament. The Illini traveled to Indianapolis on Wednesday in advance of Friday's game. The AAC, and SEC also cancelled their conference tournaments.

