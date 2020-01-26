Charlie Hall — Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ son — stars in a new web series that merges awkward dating with Northwestern basketball

CHICAGO — Charlie Hall has every reason to be cocky. He is tall. He is funny. He is objectively handsome. He played Big Ten basketball, though played might warrant air quotes. And he is the offspring of actor-director Brad Hall and kajillion-time Emmy Award winner Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

But Hall is the opposite of cocky. In fact the version of Hall that makes the new web series “Sorry, Charlie” such a joy to watch is an awkward, desperate lug who botches pickup lines, wrecks dates and delivers some of the worst stand-up in the history of open-mic night.

And lest you believe the recent Northwestern graduate is that exquisite an actor, well, that’s not the case.

“Charlie is based on me in a lot of ways,” Hall said by telephone. “Confrontation for me is an absolute no-go. Being anxious is also semi-true, and the lack of confidence …”

OK, but it must take some certitude to co-create and co-write a comedic web series at age 22. Especially one that turns your physical manhood into a punchline and serves as a how-(not)-to guide to dating.

Sample: Hall tells a woman he’s trying to impress that he’s an English major.

“Oh,” she replies. “The next Shakespeare.”