Chicago Bulls reportedly finalizing deal that will make Arturas Karnisovas the head of basketball operations

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

Arturas Karnisovas has become one of the most coveted and respected executives in the NBA through the years, one several teams — the Bucks, 76ers and Nets included — have all attempted to lure away from Denver with no success.

The chance to run the Bulls, a job only two men have held since 1985 and one that has not been open since 2003, was enough to finally entice him. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported late Wednesday night the Bulls and Karnisovas were finalizing a deal to make him the franchise’s new executive vice president of basketball operations. Karnisovas will replace John Paxson as the new top basketball executive and will be tasked with overseeing a front office overhaul and hiring a new general manager, according to multiple reports.

Karnisovas, 48, helped build one of the most talented young rosters in the league in Denver. He spent seven years in the organization, including the last three as general manager, helping transform the Nuggets into a contender as the right-hand man to president of basketball operations Tim Connelly.

Karnisovas brings a strong draft history and connections around the globe. Formerly tasked to identify and develop international talent for the NBA, Karnisovas also played in Lithuania and gained a background in analytics as an employee of Daryl Morey and the Rockets.