Decatur Robertson eighth-grade boys basketball team playing for state title

CLINTON — The Decatur Robertson eighth-grade boys basketball team will play Riverdale Washington at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Mount Pulaski High School for the IESA Class 2A state title.
Robertson (23-4) advanced to the title game with a 34-31 win against Casey-Westfield in the state quarterfinals, and a 45-35 win against New Berlin in the semifinals.
Robertson has been led at state by MJ Murphy, who had 14 points in the Wildcats' win against Casey and 16 against New Berlin. Also for Robertson, Cameron France had 6 against Casey and 12 against New Berlin.
Riverdale Washington (25-0) is led by Morez Johnson, who is averaging 22.5 points at the tournament.
The Robertson seventh-grade team won the Class 2A seventh-grade title on Monday.