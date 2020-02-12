Decatur Robertson seventh-grade boys basketball team playing for state title
Decatur Robertson seventh-grade boys basketball team playing for state title

CLINTON — The Decatur Robertson seventh-grade boys basketball team will play Peoria Christian at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Clinton High School for the IESA Class 2A state title.

Robertson (20-1) advanced to the title game with a 41-31 win against Bloomington Corpus Christi in the state quarterfinals, and a 55-28 win against Ford Heights Cottage Grove in the semifinals.

Robertson has had a balanced scoring effort at the state tournament, with Tishawn Clemmons leading the Wildcats with 12 points in the quarterfinals, and the trio of Steven Smith (15 points), Nasir Leverson (14) and King Dees (10) all scoring in double figures in the semifinals.

Peoria Christian (24-4) is led by Malachi Persinger, who is averaging 22 points at the tournament.

