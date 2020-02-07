Former Illini coach Bill Self could be second-youngest coach to reach 700 victories

“So few make it,” Owens said of the 700 club. “It’s very impressive.”

Self, who ranks second at KU in coaching victories, finds himself within striking distance of Phog Allen, who went 590-219 in 39 seasons at KU, and 746-264 in 52 seasons overall.

“At one time, he said he would not coach forever,” Owens said of Self, who is 98 wins behind Allen on KU’s win chart. “Obviously if his health stays good and he wants to continue to do that he can. I think he can replace Dr. Allen in numbers of wins and so forth. It’s hard for any of us to think about replacing Dr. Allen in what he meant to basketball and Kansas basketball and the game of basketball.”

While Owens hopes Self remains in the college game for many more years, he fully understands the demands of running a blueblood major college program.

Burnout can strike at any time.

“There’s tremendous pressure on Bill,” Owens said of Self, who was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2017.

