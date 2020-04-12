Former Illini Kendrick Nunn: I've proven I'm an NBA starter … and Rookie of the Year

Depending on when or if the NBA season resumes, Nunn eventually will be named the Heat's first first-team All-Rookie selection since Michael Beasley in 2009 and possibly only the franchise's second unanimous first-team selection, with Dwyane Wade so cited in 2004. And while becoming the franchise's first Rookie of the Year might be a stretch (Wade lost out in '04 to LeBron James), Nunn is expected to join Morant and Zion Williamson in the top three of that media balloting.

Not that Nunn has focused on the rest of his rookie class.

"I really wasn't watching," he said of Morant and Williamson. "I really wasn't watching their numbers or anything like that. I'm just watching them in the game, and see how they're playing and just trying to scout 'em, getting ready to play 'em."

Hardware and balloting aside, the Chicago native believes what matters most is that there is no need for the Heat to look elsewhere for a starter at the position he somewhat unexpectedly has held down all season, with the hope of more games this season to follow.

"I'm just going to continue to get better," he said, "and come back even better next year, if this season is over."

