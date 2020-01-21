Former Taylorville and Illini great Bill Ridley will be honored March 7
Former Taylorville and Illini great Bill Ridley will be honored March 7

Bill Ridley

Bill Ridley dribbles through the legs of George Bonsell in the 1950s.

 Submitted photo

TAYLORVILLE — A tribute to former Taylorville and University of Illinois great Bill Ridley will be held at noon on Saturday, March 7 at Angelo's Pizza.

As a tribute to Ridley, who died in September at 85 years old, a famous photo of the diminutive Ridley dribbling the ball between the legs of George Bonsell will be dedicated at noon on March 7 and be permanently hung at Angelo's.

Just 5-foot-7. Ridley was an all-state selection in 1952 when he led Taylorville to the state tournament, and was All-Big Ten during his time playing at the University of Illinois before going on to play for the Harlem Globetrotters.

All are invited to attend but seating is limited, so only the first 90 to respond may reserve a spot. Email Terry Wright at terry@oijgc.org.

