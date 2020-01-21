Former Taylorville and Illini great Bill Ridley will be honored March 7

Bill Ridley dribbles through the legs of George Bonsell in the 1950s.
Submitted photo
TAYLORVILLE — A tribute to former Taylorville and University of Illinois great
Bill Ridley will be held at noon on Saturday, March 7 at Angelo's Pizza.
As a tribute to Ridley, who died in September at 85 years old, a famous photo of the diminutive Ridley dribbling the ball between the legs of George Bonsell will be dedicated at noon on March 7 and be permanently hung at Angelo's.
Just 5-foot-7. Ridley was an all-state selection in 1952 when he led Taylorville to the state tournament, and was All-Big Ten during his time playing at the University of Illinois before going on to play for the Harlem Globetrotters.
All are invited to attend but seating is limited, so only the first 90 to respond may reserve a spot. Email Terry Wright at
terry@oijgc.org. PHOTOS: A look back at the Illini
Looking up
1991: Illini freshman Mikki Johnson (94) and Lloyd Richards (35) use the sideline bench for a better view of action during the second half of Saturday's 38-31 home opening victory.
Herald & Review file photo
Good Block
1994: Illinois shut out Missouri 42-0 due in part to good blocking by Derek Allen (64) and a touchdown run by Robert Holcombe (35).
Herald & Review file photo
Taking a Dive
1991: Wisconsin's Terrell Fletcher, right, makes a flying attempt to block a punt by Illinois' Forry Wells in Saturday's game.
Herald & Review file photo
On the loose
1992: Receiver John Wright, left, figures to be one of Jason Verduzco's favorite targets in an offense that will still use the pass quite a bit.
Herald & Review file photo
University of Illinois Football
1992
Herald & Review file photo
Coming at ya
1991: Illini quarterback Jason Verduzco (10) pitches a short pass to tight end Ken Dilger.
Herald & Review file photo
To run
1991: Not even Darren Woods' hand on the ball can keep Illinois running back Kameno Bell from the end zone on his first of two touchdowns.
Herald & Review file photo
Joyous
1991: Illinois nose tackle Mark Zitnik celebrates after a tackle that kept Houston from a first down.
Herald & Review file photo
Lester
1990
Herald & Review file photo
Sack attack
1990: Illini quarterback Jason Verduzco (10) becomes the center of attention for Ted Faley (49), Moses Santos (99), and John Derby (31). Verduzco drew an intentional grounding penalty on the play.
Herald & Review file photo
Waiting
1992: Some Illinois players wait around for something to do during Sunday's media day activities. Among the players relaxing on the bleachers were, from left, linebacker Steve Steinhaus, lineman John Curran, lineman Erik Hayes and tight end Ken Dilger.
Herald & Review file photo
A coming through
1990: Illini running back Howard Griffith puts a hand in the face of Michigan State strong safety Freddie Wilson.
Herald & Review file photo
Sideline maneuver
1991: A trio of Illinois defenders combine to drive Wisconsin's Terrell Fletcher (41, left) out of bounds.
Herald & Review file photo
Mowing them down
1992: Illini fullback Darren Boyer (26) is helped out by teammate Brad Hopkins, who blocks Northern Illinois' Larry Williams (37) in action Saturday night.
Herald & Review file photo
That's my buddy
1991: Brad Hopkins (79) gives Kameno Bell a hug after scoring on a one-yard run.
Herald & Review file photo
1992
1992
Herald & Review file photo
Traffic
1992: Three Illinois receivers, including primary target Jim Klein (23), go up against the Missouri defense on a borken pass play in the end zone.
Herald & Review file photo
Busting through
1992: Missouri defensive end Stacy Elliot (92) reaches for Illini tailback Steve Feagin (44).
Herald & Review file photo
Final Exit
1991: Julyon Brown (60) comforts running back Kameno Bell (34) as they leave the field with teammates Sean Streeter (92) and Mike Poloskey.
Herald & Review file photo
Scrum
1991: Wisconsin and Illinois players collide in a pile Saturday on a point-after attempt by the Illini.
Herald & Review file photo
On the run
1992: Three-year letter winner Steve Feagin (44) is pursued by defensive lineman Ken Blackman (88).
Herald & Review file photo
Sack attack
1990: Southern quarterback Brian Downey (12) can't escape the grasp of Illinois defensive back Quintin Parker.
Herald & Review file photo
Pileup
1990: Defenders Bill Henkel (51), David Hill (49) and Mike Hopkins (19) gang up on Colorado's Michael Westbrook.
Herald & Review file photo
Take that
1990: Illinois linebacker Romero Brice (58) celebrates after helping defensive tackle Mel Agee (96) sack Michigan State quarterback Dan Enos.
Herald & Review file photo
1991
1991: Illini defensive tackle Jon Gustafsson (75) and defensive tackle Fred Cox mob teammate Filmel Johnson on the sidelines after Johnson intercepted an East Carolina pass attempt. Illinois won the game, 38-31, Saturday in Champaign.
Herald & Review file photo
Lean on me
1990: Wagner Lester (left) and Steve Feagin form a running back autograph train at the Illinois media day activities.
Herald & Review file photo
Way to go
1990: Illinois kicker Doug Higgins (center) is congratulated by teammates Jeff Finke (left) and Howard Griffith (right) after his third field goal of the game.
Herald & Review file photo
1991
1991: Illinois lineman Brad Hopkins (79) cheers with his teammates before the start of the annual spring game Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Champaign. The gridiron matchup was the icing on the cake for Illini sports fans, who were treated to a day-long festival featuring baseball, track, golf and football events.
Herald & Review file photo
The peoples' choice
1990: The fan-selected University of Illinois all-century football team was honored at halftime of Saturday's game against Iowa. Among the honorees were Bob Blackman, left; Dick Butkus, center; and Gordon Ingwerson. Blackman, a coach at Illinois from 1971-76, was representing kicker Dan Beaver, and Ingwerson was representing his father Burt, a player from 1917-18.
Herald & Review file photo
It's good
1994: Illinois receiver Martin Jones (29) celebrates a long reception in action Saturday against Northern Illinois.
Herald & Review file photo
Touchdown Hero
1990: Howard Griffith slips a tackler and breaks twoard the end zone on one of his eight touchdown runs.
Herald & Review file photo
That's Six
1990: Wide receiver Elbert Turner (8) celebrates his second quarter touchdown recdeption in the end zone with teammates CAm Pepper (73) and Shawn Wax (88).
Herald & Review file photo
