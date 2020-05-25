Kindred: Before Michael Jordan there was Jerry Sloan, the face of the Bulls and hero to small town kids

They didn’t all come from Sloan, but the tone and tenacity of every game started with him. Watching from your living room in Atlanta, Illinois, you saw a guy with whom you could identify. He came from a place not much bigger than Atlanta (population 1,600), so in the youthful mind you thought, “I could do that. I could be Jerry Sloan.”

It seemed so real, so attainable in junior high, even a year or two into high school. Then reality rudely interrupted. You realized you weren’t tall enough to be Jerry Sloan, who was 6-foot-5. You weren’t quick enough to be Sloan, an NBA All-Defensive Team pick on multiple occasions. Most of all, you weren’t tough enough to be Jerry Sloan.

He feared no one and challenged everyone. He stood up and never backed down. He fought hard and dared you to fight back.

We all like to think we have that in us. Truth is, most of us have limits in regard to competitiveness, courage and, well, orneriness. Sloan was most comfortable in his skin when he was under yours. It’s what made him an outstanding player and a Hall of Fame coach.

A good portion of ESPN’s The Last Dance was devoted to the passion and intensity of Michael Jordan … how he imposed his will on teammates regularly, challenging them physically and mentally in practice.