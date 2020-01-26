Kobe Bryant's death leaves NBA players, others in shock

“We always liked to reminisce. We would always laugh at our versions of our losses," Rivers said. “You know, when we beat them in 2008, he had his version. And when they beat us in 2010, I had my version, and then we would laugh at how different we looked at the games."

Pau Gasol, a former teammate of Bryant's during those series, tweeted, “Beyond devastated... my big brother... I can’t, I just can’t believe it.”

The Lakers and Celtics already had the NBA's most famous rivalry, but it had been dormant since the heydays of Magic Johnson and Larry Bird before Bryant helped lead its resumption.

Johnson, just days after giving an emotional speech during a memorial service for former NBA Commissioner David Stern, was devastated again after Bryant, 41, and 13-year-old daughter Gianna were among those killed in Southern California.

“As I try to write this post, my mind is racing,” Johnson wrote on Twitter. “I’m in disbelief and have been crying all morning over this devastating news that Kobe and his young daughter, Gigi have passed away in a helicopter crash. Cookie and I are heartbroken."

Bryant also helped the U.S. win Olympic titles in 2008 and 2012, after the Americans had been shut out of gold medals in major international basketball competitions since 2000.