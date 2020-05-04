Lesson learned: Around Michael Jordan, teammates saw price of fame

Every story about Jordan always seemed to become a big story, and Jordan felt some things were overblown such as his infamous stances on not wanting to endorse political candidates publicly or going with his father to Atlantic City for a quick gambling trip during the 1993 Eastern Conference finals.

"We understood his pressures, he understood what we needed and that was just a special group of people who got together," said Armstrong, who was a Jordan teammate for the 1991, 1992 and 1993 championships. "I don't wish stardom on anyone. When I hear people say, 'this guy's a star,' I always say, 'good luck.' What it takes to be a star at that level is beyond. Always having security around, dealing with tickets, he always had to be turned on. There's no preparation for that.

"I always say, to this day, that the Air Jordan guy was great and God bless him. But I'll always just remember Michael, the guy."

Knowing that there would always be an enormous media horde at Jordan's locker, Armstrong found himself getting dressed and out of the way quickly because otherwise his shoes would get stomped on and his space would be invaded.

If he forgot how that exercise went, he got a reminder in 2014.