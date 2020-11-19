New Chicago Bulls GM Arturas Karnisovas shows he is willing to take a risk in picking Patrick Williams at No. 4

With his first major roster decision as the Chicago Bulls top executive, vice president Arturas Karnisovas was willing to stand on his convictions.

The Bulls drafting Florida State forward Patrick Williams with the fourth overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft was a surprise selection Wednesday night, especially among fans who did not have him on their radar. Williams had been rising up draft boards in recent weeks, but still the move can be seen as a bit of a reach when most mock drafts expected him to go later in the lottery.

But consider Karnisovas’ words after the Bulls secured the No.4 pick in the draft lottery a few months ago and maybe a move like this doesn’t come as such a surprise.

“There will probably be difference of opinion from team to team, which creates opportunities,” Karnisovas said in August. “That’s the way I’m looking at it. I think there are opportunities there and we’re going to take advantage of them. There’s going to be variations of opinion. Some teams are going to look at that player at the four. Some teams are going to look at him at 18.”

Karnisovas saw his opportunity and was willing to take a gamble on the player he targeted.