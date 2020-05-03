Park basketball used to be king in Decatur, but those who played say its popularity is declining

“They aren’t missing the competition and grit, but they are missing being able to go out and be a kid and have fun. It’s not as super competitive as it was back when we were playing. It was life or death. Now you get lucky to get three or four of your buddies to meet you at the park.

"They’ve probably got to text each other and call each other or send each other a message to meet them at the park; compared to what we would do which was, ‘OK, the sun’s going down, it’s time to get down to one of the parks. If we don’t get down there, we’re not going to get a chance to play. There’s going to be that many people down there."

Eric Dabner, who grew up playing with Walker at the parks and later at St. Teresa has a son, Aaron, who is a high school freshman on the Eisenhower boys basketball team. Eric Dabner doesn't see the same interest in park basketball out of his son's generation, and even if he did, he would pause before letting his son play at the park.

“The parks are dead now, man," Eric Dabner said. "I wouldn’t even allow our kids to go to the park right now with what’s going on in today’s society with all the shooting and things like that."