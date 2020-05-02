'The park could either make you or break you.' A look back at the history of park basketball in Decatur

An image of parks filled with people — so many that the basketball court was hidden beneath a sea of eager watchers and hoopers playing the game in its purest form with the big, bright lights shining from above — is seared in Rodney Walker's mind.
One day that image will be transmitted onto a painting, maybe a T-shirt, but right now it's reduced to a still frame in his mind as a picture of where his own illustrious playing career took root.
Basketball in Decatur has a distinguished history, and for decades that history included packed parks and the rise of some of the town's legendary players. Some rose to the level of kings of park basketball, but their high school or college careers never took off or were nonexistent altogether.
The park was a place of growth for some of the legends of the game in Decatur. They credit it for forging their own mental and physical toughness. They played all day everyday at parks like John's Hill or Garfield. The best players stayed on the court with each win, and players who lost had to find a way to get better. The younger players learned from the older players. They watched, taking notes and bits of the game to add to their own inventory. The game didn't care about age or generations; it transcended that.
In recent years, some former players say the popularity of park basketball has decreased — it's stopped all together in the last seven weeks after the rims were removed in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19 — but its heyday sticks in the mind of those who experienced it.
“It meant a whole lot in the way you’re forming your game," said Kip Jones, a Decatur park legend who, along with his brother Kita, became a star on the Gus Macker circuit. "The best basketball players were at the park. The best. You can talk about all your Division I basketball players and pro players; the best players came up in the park. It’s just a hard game to play in the park, much harder than playing in the gym somewhere. If you can make it through a day of playing through a day in the park in Decatur, then you’ve done something."
Walker said players who grew up in the park were both physically and mentally tough.
“That grit from the park, that’s where it’s at," Walker said. “When we were coming up, the park could either make you or break you. It put kids in situations where they had to learn to adjust to different types of people and walks of life."
Walker, a city councilman and head basketball coach at Eisenhower High School, is one of many who credit the parks as the beginning stages of his own career, which included a successful two-year stop at New Mexico State after starring at St. Teresa and a lengthy, multi-country international career.
He can take himself back in time to riding his bike down Jasper St. and seeing the game he loved being played by the people he studied. Soon, he was the one who younger players studied.
“The park is where it’s all started," Walker said. "There was a point that high school didn’t make a difference. It’s what you do in the park. Guys earned recognition in the park. There were some guys in the park who were better than the guys who were playing on the high school team and they didn’t even make the high school team.
"There were a lot of guys who had too much park basketball in them and maybe didn’t understand Xs and Os of organized basketball, but flat-out street basketball, there have been some freaks of nature that have come out of Decatur. They didn’t get all the accolades and the publicity that high-schoolers did, but they were legends in the park."
Those park legends make up an extensive list, one that leaves former players pausing and debating when trying to determine who was, definitively, the best. There were players like Walker, Kip and Kita Jones, Louis Jones, Tarise Bryson, Marc Lawson, Thomas Mann, Tony Holifield, Jimi Oldham, Mike Phillips, Lewis Jackson, Monty Wilson, Floyd Anderson and Eric Dabner. Almost every list will inevitably fall incomplete, omitting one legend from a generation. The kind of debate and widespread interest is what makes the stories and tales so meaningful, and allows them to live through the players nearly three decades after they played.
Park ball was more than tales. It was about physical and mental growth — the kind that followed Bryson from the parks to Illinois State University or the kind that followed Kip Jones across the country to California.
"A lot of it was being tough mentally," Bryson said. "At the park you could be down, going to 10, down nine to five and playing with those guys, it just made you tough where you feel like you could come back and win. It was about, game point, you know it’s not going to be easy. That helped me a lot growing up, getting to college and playing college ball.
"You had to be tough. You had to be able to take it. You had to be able to fight through adversity when the coach was getting on you. It helped mentally going to college where I had a lot of adversity my first year when I didn’t play."
There was a hierarchy in park basketball. Younger players might be able to play, particularly if they were clearly able to handle themselves, but there were no free passes to admission to the game based on name alone.
“That’s all I knew was the park," Bryson said. "There was the boys club and the YMCA, but mainly it was the park and playing against older guys. I don’t think I ever played against guys younger than me. It was probably a guy that was a year or two younger than me and the rest were probably older guys."
Young players, if they got in, were tasked with passing, playing defense, rebounding and, more times than not, trying not to hurt the chances to win the game.
“You had to come up through the ranks," Lawson said. "You learned to be disciplined. You learned to be in the right spot at the right time if you wanted to touch the ball. You learned to pass, you learned to rebound, you learned to box out. Nowadays when you get to the park because of the And-1 craze or whatever, all you see is kids dribbling, and for what? They’re not going to the hole; they’re dancing."
Said Kip Jones: “The better players were going to be on there. If you wanted to be one of the better players, you better get out there and work on your game. It was all competitive. There was nothing easy at the park, especially when the lights went on. You’d better be one of the best players or you better be having a good day or you’ll be sitting there on the sideline watching."
Said Bryson: “If you were a freshman at the park playing with Marc Lawson and Rodney and Richard Taylor and Kip and Kita Jones, you were going to get punished. They’re really not going care. You shouldn’t be out there, then. If you come out here, we’re going to treat you like you’re grown. That helped a lot of us."
Those who experienced the park in its prime can talk for hours, and take to social media to debate the who's who of basketball in Decatur, including in the park. Things may not be the same now, but the lasting lessons and effects from their time on the concrete isn't lost.
Lawson has dunked on some of the best players in Decatur history, and they've gotten him back, too. He's argued for and against calls in a close game. It's just how the game used to be. He lives in Chicago now, but still knows that he and some of his old running mates on the court can go out there and hold their own. Against anyone.
“The park system in Decatur molded me into who I became as a ball player. … Decatur put that heart in me," Lawson said. "I got undercut in Decatur and I might have messed up an ankle or an elbow here or there, but it wasn’t from a dirty play. You always had a drive. That gave you drive because you had a park accessible. You had people who knew how to play organized basketball.
"It was very rare that you’d find a player at any park during those peak hours that didn’t play organized ball at some level. We had every high school from all around meeting at the parks, each generation. Teaching you straight passion, tenacity. That’s what it was about. We had a brotherhood."
PHOTOS: 21 history photos of the Gus Macker basketball tournament
Contact Joey Wagner at (217) 421-6970. Follow him on Twitter: @mrwagner25
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!