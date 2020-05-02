'The park could either make you or break you.' A look back at the history of park basketball in Decatur

Young players, if they got in, were tasked with passing, playing defense, rebounding and, more times than not, trying not to hurt the chances to win the game.

“You had to come up through the ranks," Lawson said. "You learned to be disciplined. You learned to be in the right spot at the right time if you wanted to touch the ball. You learned to pass, you learned to rebound, you learned to box out. Nowadays when you get to the park because of the And-1 craze or whatever, all you see is kids dribbling, and for what? They’re not going to the hole; they’re dancing."

Said Kip Jones: “The better players were going to be on there. If you wanted to be one of the better players, you better get out there and work on your game. It was all competitive. There was nothing easy at the park, especially when the lights went on. You’d better be one of the best players or you better be having a good day or you’ll be sitting there on the sideline watching."

Said Bryson: “If you were a freshman at the park playing with Marc Lawson and Rodney and Richard Taylor and Kip and Kita Jones, you were going to get punished. They’re really not going care. You shouldn’t be out there, then. If you come out here, we’re going to treat you like you’re grown. That helped a lot of us."