6 times Michael Jordan owned NBA All-Star Weekend

Michael Jordan officially became a star when NBA All-Star Weekend came to Chicago in 1988.

Only in his fourth year in the NBA, Jordan dominated every event he entered and walked away with the affection of every fan who entered Chicago Stadium from Feb. 6-7. He won one of the most debated Slam Dunk Contests and scored 40 points in the All-Star Game.

But 1988 wasn’t the only year Jordan shined. He made 14 All-Star Game appearances and remained the center of attention well into the early 2000s.

With All-Star Weekend in Windy City for the first time in 32 years, now is a good time to reflect on Jordan’s best performances in the NBA’s main event. In honor of the six titles he won in Chicago, we roll through six times he owned All-Star Weekend.

1. 1988 Slam Dunk Contest champion and All-Star Game MVP

While the decision to name Michael Jordan the winner of the 1988 Slam Dunk Contest remains controversial, his performance on Feb. 7 remains undeniable. Hawks forward Dominque Wilkins put on a show of his own, but Jordan had the more memorable performance, taking off from the free-throw line to win and pulling off a number of dunks reminiscent of the Jumpman logo.