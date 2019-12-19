'Tis the season … to fire Bulls coaches? A look at the franchise's changes around the holidays

2001: Tim Floyd resigns on Christmas Eve

The first was Tim Floyd, who took over after the Michael Jordan years and struggled to produce under the long shadow of Phil Jackson. Floyd, the 13th coach of the Bulls franchise, was an abysmal 49-190 in Chicago, including a 15-67 showing in the 2000-01 season.

But rather than make a decision on Floyd during the offseason when transactions are often expected, the Bulls brought Floyd back. He resigned on Christmas Eve. At the time, Floyd said the decision to resign was his own, yet general manager Jerry Krause's name was left off the list when he thanked members of the franchise.

2003: Bill Cartwright fired days after Thanksgiving

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

John Paxson became general manager in 2003, and Bill Cartwright was his first casualty. Fired just days after Thanksgiving during a road trip to his hometown of Sacramento, Calif., Cartwright was let go in a phone call from his former teammate. Paxson believed the Bulls were underperforming under Cartwright. He was 51-100 in two seasons.