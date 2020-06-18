WAGNER: New venue, format should bring excitement to IHSA boys finals — but Champaign-Urbana has to sustain it

“I think it will have that (impact) for so many,” Underwood told reporters during a teleconference. “Yes, we absolutely want to recruit the best talent, and we want to keep them at home. We have a terrific university and one of the greatest communities in Champaign-Urbana in the country for all university towns. To be able to show that off and to be able show our program off in our facility — like everybody said, it’s renovated and it’s as classy and as good of a place as ever and it’s such a wonderful place for families — so I’m excited. I think it really benefits our program, and I think it will help enhance what we’re trying to do here in terms of making Illini basketball one of the great, great programs on the national scene.”