Watch now: St. Teresa graduate Christian Williams beginning professional basketball career in Luxembourg

On Sept. 27, after a visa mix-up delayed the trip, Williams flew from Chicago to Boston, Boston to Germany, Germany to Portugal and Portugal to Luxembourg — nearly a 24-hour trip complete with about five hours of layover time — and his basketball career was off and running.

Finally, he was in a new country that was seven hours ahead of everyone back home, operates on military time, comes with a language barrier and, on top of it all, has rained constantly since his arrival. He had two practices before he was thrown into a game, with near-strangers in his professional debut, and his first five-on-five game since that loss in St. Louis way back in March.

This wasn't some warm-up game to get his legs under him. Williams played all 40 minutes at point guard with the defense playing an in-your-face, man-to-man physical game. He quickly learned what a foul is, or more appropriately, what it isn't. Still, he said he finished with 13 points, seven assists and five rebounds in his debut.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I was gassed," Williams said. "I played point guard the whole 40 minutes. They played man-to-man, they pressed, they were just throwing bodies at me. They doubled me on every screen."

Two days later, he scored 16 points with 11 rebounds and two assists in yet another 40-minute marathon. All the while, his confidence is growing.