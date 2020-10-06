Watch now: St. Teresa graduate Christian Williams beginning professional basketball career in Luxembourg

There isn't much of a to-do list on Christian Williams' itinerary or a tour guide on speed dial for what he anticipates as a seven-month stay in Luxembourg, the European country flanked by Belgium, France and Germany.
Williams has a one-track mind: Basketball.
The former St. Teresa basketball star who started his college career at the University of Iowa before graduating from Indiana State University signed a professional contract with Telstar Hesperange in Luxembourg, the first professional contract of his career, but doesn't intend to make his stay in the country permanent.
This start to his career is simply that, a start, but one he's cherishing. He'll do a bit of sight-seeing — he tried once, but was out and about for three hours longer than planned as he tried to navigate the bus schedule in a new country — but he's ultimately there on business and to springboard to his next stop.
“I don’t really have a to-do list outside of basketball just considering that I only have one goal in mind and that’s to make the NBA," Williams told the Herald & Review in a Zoom call. "I kind of said to myself that I don’t have a lot of time to mess around or anything. ... My main focus is staying in the gym, getting better, grinding and taking that next step forward."
Williams finished his college basketball career in March in a Missouri Valley Conference Tournament loss to Missouri State in a senior season in which he averaged 6.9 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.1 assists and a steal. He had plans to try to play in the NBA Summer League as a 6-foot-6 guard, but the COVID-19 pandemic consumed the American sports world in March, cancelling the NCAA Tournament and postponing the NBA before ultimately throwing the schedule into a state of upheaval.
Like he'd done before in deciding to transfer out of Iowa and to Indiana State, Williams had to pivot. He returned to Central Illinois and began working out in Springfield with his former AAU coach Marques Warfield, who is deeply familiar with Williams' game. There were some two-on-two sessions, even some three-on-three, but the COVID pandemic made getting five-on-five, game-like scenarios a challenge. Still, the workouts were good and Williams' confidence began to soar.
"I had that in mind once our conference tournament ended in March and they kind of shut the tournaments down," Williams said. "I was like, ‘OK, I might have to take a different route.’ I just went with the mindset that I was going to keep working and work until I got a contract and that’s what happened."
In early June, Williams hired an agent and by the end of July and early into August, Telstar Hesperange not only had interest but they were interested in Williams playing point guard, which was a key selling point.
“I believe that’s where I’m best suited," Williams said. "My best ability is passing, getting my teammates involved, making them better and scoring second. That’s exactly what they wanted me to do over here. I felt like that was going to be my best asset in advertising myself going forward."
On Sept. 27, after a visa mix-up delayed the trip, Williams flew from Chicago to Boston, Boston to Germany, Germany to Portugal and Portugal to Luxembourg — nearly a 24-hour trip complete with about five hours of layover time — and his basketball career was off and running.
Finally, he was in a new country that was seven hours ahead of everyone back home, operates on military time, comes with a language barrier and, on top of it all, has rained constantly since his arrival. He had two practices before he was thrown into a game, with near-strangers in his professional debut, and his first five-on-five game since that loss in St. Louis way back in March.
This wasn't some warm-up game to get his legs under him. Williams played all 40 minutes at point guard with the defense playing an in-your-face, man-to-man physical game. He quickly learned what a foul is, or more appropriately, what it isn't. Still, he said he finished with 13 points, seven assists and five rebounds in his debut.
“I was gassed," Williams said. "I played point guard the whole 40 minutes. They played man-to-man, they pressed, they were just throwing bodies at me. They doubled me on every screen."
Two days later, he scored 16 points with 11 rebounds and two assists in yet another 40-minute marathon. All the while, his confidence is growing.
“The game Friday, I honestly thought I had played really well considering I hadn’t played five-on-five since March," Williams said. “Also, like, man, if I’m playing this well and I haven’t played since March, it could be a scary sight once I get my feet back under me and I get back in the swing of things."
Moving to a new country means adapting. He's had to adapt his sleep schedule — he's usually up until 6:30 a.m. local time but can sleep all day before a night practice. He's also had to live without Xbox while he waits on a new cord, and a car.
But the bigger adjustment is on the court, back to the player he was at St. Teresa. He led the Bulldogs to a Class 2A state runner-up as a senior, averaging 18.7 points, 8.6 rebounds, 3.3 steals and three assists as a senior on his way to being the Herald & Review Macon County Player of the Year.
At Iowa, Williams said he didn't feel like he had the trust of the coaching staff, and at Indiana State he was surrounded by other scorers, though he had no complaints. The coaching staff gave him confidence to shoot the ball when he wanted to.
In Luxembourg, he gets the opportunity to return to the role he had in high school, where he best excels.
"I’m just approaching it that I’m going to take this season and work on my game and work on areas that I didn’t really get to showcase in college, different scenarios that weren’t really in my best interest or really didn’t work out for me in college," Williams said. "Just kind of taking those things that I didn’t really do in college and implement that into my game now.
“Just being more of a leader first and secondly showcasing that I can score the ball at a high level, I didn’t really get to do that in college just being with some of the guys that I played with. My role was a little bit different. Taking that next step and showing that I can put the ball in the basket."
Williams said the team will play through October, have November off and get back in the swing of things in December for a season that runs through May. Perhaps he'll get back to Decatur for the holidays, if possible.
Until then, it's all basketball.
“I know that I don’t really plan on being here that long so it’s kind of on me to do what I need to do in a short period of time," Williams said. "That doesn’t really affect me at all because I know what I’m capable of and it’s just on me to showcase that."
PHOTOS: St. Teresa graduate Christian Williams
Contact Joey Wagner at (217) 421-6970. Follow him on Twitter: @mrwagner25
