What is Jim Boylen’s coaching future with the Bulls? Arturas Karnisovas isn’t offering many hints

Arturas Karnisovas has been busy since becoming the Bulls executive vice president of basketball operations, a title that didn’t become official until Monday.
He already has fired general manager Gar Forman, started to search for Forman’s replacement and beefed up the front office with two new hires in J.J. Polk from the Pelicans and Pat Connelly from the Nuggets.
While the front-office shake-up is well underway, one area Karnisovas still is determining is the future of coach Jim Boylen and his staff. The two have been in contact, which is expected to continue as Karnisovas begins evaluating the organization, and Karnisovas didn’t want to place a timeline on when he would determine Boylen’s future.
“I already started this process,” Karnisovas said during a conference call Monday. “I’m going to do my comprehensive evaluation of every department and make sure I give the right time because, as we all know, we’re limited right now in what we can do. Instead of being in the practice facility and being in Chicago, we are at home and on an audio call. So it makes it difficult.”
A few weeks before the NBA suspended its season, Boylen was confident in his position.
Those feelings weren’t inspired by his record — 39-84 (a .317 winning percentage) since taking over after Fred Hoiberg was fired in December 2018 — but by knowing he had the support of the previous front office. He as went as far as saying it would surprise him if his record was used against him at the end of the season and instead expected to be judged on how he had developed the Bulls’ young core by trying to install a system, even if the results were painful.
The restructuring of the front office, however, has clouded Boylen’s future. New executives usually like to hire their own staff, from the front office down to the coaching staff.
The Bulls followed the announcement of Karnisovas’ hiring Monday with three separate press releases: one announcing the firing of Forman, one on the transition of John Paxson into a new role as a senior adviser and a third with a statement from Boylen congratulating Karnisovas without revealing any information about his future.
“I want to welcome Arturas to the Chicago Bulls,” Boylen said in the statement. “He has a wealth of experience as a player and executive and a strong reputation within the basketball community. I commend Jerry and Michael (Reinsdorf) for bringing Arturas on board.
“I am thankful for the support that John and Gar provided me and my staff when I became our head coach. Their commitment and belief in our team played a key role in helping me establish a foundation for how I wanted to coach our team. I cannot overstate how much I appreciate that. I wish them and their families nothing but the best.”
Karnisovas said he has had conversations with Boylen laying out the style he wants his teams to play: high pace, good passing, multipositional players with high basketball IQs. But he didn’t offer much to read into regarding Boylen’s future.
“For now we’re going to be evaluating, communicating and see how I can help them,” Karnisovas said.
The uncertainty of the calendar due to the coronavirus pandemic makes the process more difficult, considering the Bulls don’t know when their next game will be. But it does give Karnisovas time to gather intelligence for his evaluation process.
“In some ways, this gives him a better opportunity to talk to people and really get to know the organization,” Bulls Chief Operating Officer Michael Reinsdorf said. “He can spend hours and hours on the phone with Jim Boylen. He can talk to all the scouts. He can have very in-depth conversations with the players.
“Because normally after the season, the players are off and they’re gone. This actually allows him to gather as much information as he can so that when we start back up, it’s seamless.”
