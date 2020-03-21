Bears agree to 1-year deal with former Steelers CB Burns
Bears agree to 1-year deal with former Steelers CB Burns

Ravens Steelers Football

Steelers cornerback Artie Burns, left, breaks up a pass in the end zone intended for Ravens wide receiver Mike Wallace in last Sunday's game in Pittsburgh. Burns and the Steelers face Tom Brady and the Patriots in an AFC showdown Sunday in Pittsburgh.

 DON WRIGHT, ASSOCIATED PRESS

LAKE FOREST — The Chicago Bears and cornerback Artie Burns agreed to a one-year contract, agent Drew Rosenhaus said on Saturday.

Drafted out of Miami by the Pittsburgh Steelers with the No. 25 pick in 2016, Burns played in all 16 games each of his first three years before falling out of the rotation in 2019. He had three interceptions as a rookie, but played in just 10 games last season.

The Bears had an opening after waiving cornerback Prince Amukamara last month.

Chicago went 8-8 last season and missed the playoffs after winning the NFC North at 12-4 in 2018.

