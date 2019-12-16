Bears can’t make the playoffs, but Matt Nagy says ‘everything stays the same,’ including playing the starters

The Bears season expired at 6:05 p.m. Sunday, nearly three hours after that wild final play at Lambeau Field ended with a fumble and a 21-13 loss to the Packers. That’s when the Vikings closed out their victory over the Chargers to officially end the Bears’ postseason hopes.

As remote as the Bears’ playoff chances became after a stretch of five losses in six games in October and November, the carrot was still there. If the Bears continued to win, they could stay in the hunt for what had been their goal since the Eagles eliminated them in the wild-card round last January.

That motivation is over now with games against the Chiefs and Vikings remaining, so what exactly are the Bears playing for before they pack their bags for home?

Bears coach Matt Nagy said at his Monday news conference at Halas Hall that he expects his players to approach the next two weeks the same way they did the rest of the season. He kept them driven even when things got bleak after the Nov. 17 loss to the Rams, and he expects the same now.