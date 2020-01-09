Bears cornerback Kyle Fuller named to the Pro Bowl as Jalen Ramsey’s replacement

Bears cornerback Kyle Fuller has been added to the Pro Bowl and will play in the Jan. 26 game in Orlando, Fla., the Bears announced Thursday.

Fuller, who will make his second straight Pro Bowl appearance, is replacing Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who cannot participate because of injury.

He joins three other Bears who were named to the Pro Bowl -- outside linebacker Khalil Mack, safety Eddie Jackson and special teamer Cordarrelle Patterson.

Fuller had three interceptions, 12 passes defensed and a career-high 82 tackles, second most on the team this season behind Roquan Smith’s 100. He was an All-Pro last season when he had seven interceptions and 21 passes defensed. His three interceptions led the Bears this year, with all three coming in the first half of the season.

Through five seasons with the Bears, Fuller has 18 interceptions, 74 passes defensed and 325 tackles. He signed a four-year, $56 million contract before the 2018 season, though the Bears just reworked the details of it.

Last year in the Pro Bowl, Fuller picked off Andrew Luck and ran to celebrate with teammate Tarik Cohen, one of seven Bears Pro Bowlers after the 2018 season.

