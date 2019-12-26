Bears defense knocked down a few notches from 2018 dominance

"Not only his play on the field, but his leadership, his enthusiasm, his love for the game. I mean, the guy is a big, big man, and he can wreak havoc in there and he commands double teams," Pagano said. "The one game we got him back after his injury, he went in and showed up all over the stat sheet.

"It was a big loss, and I'm proud of the guys who stepped in for him. They grew. They took advantage of their opportunities, but those guys, I mean, he's a game-wrecker. He's one of the top defensive linemen in this league. So, it hurts you when you lose guys like that."

A drop in sacks accompanied the fall-off in turnovers. Mack has 8 1/2 sacks after totaling 12 1/2 last year, and outside linebacker Leonard Floyd has only three — and just one since the season opener.

Floyd was the Bears' first-round draft pick in 2016.

"Again, there's always going to be expectations with where you were picked and all this stuff, but Leonard's played really good for us," Pagano said. "He's been consistent. Does he have the sack numbers that we all wanted? No. Does Khalil have 'em? No.