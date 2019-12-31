Bears dismiss offensive coordinator Mark Helfrich, offensive line coach Harry Hiestand and other position coaches
Bears dismiss offensive coordinator Mark Helfrich, offensive line coach Harry Hiestand and other position coaches

Chiefs Bears Football

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy watches against the Kansas City Chiefs in the second half of an NFL game in Chicago, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019.

 Nam Y. Huh, Associated Press

Bears coach Matt Nagy began changing his staff Tuesday in the wake of an 8-8 season defined by a regression by the offense.

The team informed offensive coordinator Mark Helfrich, offensive line coach Harry Hiestand, tight ends coach Kevin Gilbride and special teams assistant Brock Olivo they will not return next season.

News of the changes surfaced two hours after a news conference in which Nagy provided no specifics in response to a question about potential staff changes.

“It’s our job and it’s my job to make sure the reflection process is done the right way,” Nagy said as he sat next to general manager Ryan Pace. “Regardless of the timeline, we want to make sure that they are the right decisions.”

