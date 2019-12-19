Bears greats Jimbo Covert and Ed Sprinkle are finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame centennial class that will be voted on next month

The Bears could have reason to celebrate at the end of their 100th season with a new addition or two to their robust group of Pro Football Hall of Famers.

Former left tackle Jimbo Covert and defensive lineman Ed Sprinkle were announced Thursday as two of 20 senior finalists who will be considered by a blue-ribbon panel created to select 10 to be inducted into the 2020 class.

Covert was an offensive leader on the great Bears teams in the 1980s and was selected to the all-1980s team. He was a two-time first-team All-Pro and a two-time Pro Bowl selection. Sprinkle was a two-way player from 1944 to 1955 but was known best as a menacing defensive end who earned the moniker of being the “Meanest Man in the NFL.”

Covert was named a captain in his second season in 1984, a year after the Bears drafted him sixth out of Pitt. He is the only first-team player on the All-'80s team, offense or defense, not in the Hall of Fame, so his credentials for induction are strong.