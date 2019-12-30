Bears have the 43rd and 50th spots as their first two picks in the 2020 NFL draft

The Bears’ spot in the 2020 draft order and their opponents for next season are set now that the regular season has concluded.

The Bears will have the 43rd and 50th picks in the 2020 draft. The better of those two second-round selections is via the Raiders, who included it in the 2018 trade in which the Bears acquired Pro Bowl edge rusher Khalil Mack.

The Bears sent their 2020 first-round pick to the Raiders as part of that deal, meaning the Raiders have the 19th overall pick via the Bears.

Overall, the Bears currently have seven picks in the 2020 draft, which will be held in Las Vegas. They have picks in the second, fifth, sixth and seventh rounds; the Raiders’ second-round pick, a conditional pick from the Raiders believed to be in the fifth or sixth round; and a sixth-round pick they received from the Eagles in the Jordan Howard trade.

The full seven-round draft order won’t be finalized until after the NFL awards 32 compensatory picks. Last year, the league did so on Feb. 22. The Bears are hoping to get at least one, which seems likely. It would be their first compensatory pick since 2009, the NFL’s longest active drought.