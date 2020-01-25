Bears hike season ticket prices after disappointing year
Bears hike season ticket prices after disappointing year

Chiefs Bears Football

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) throws against the Kansas City Chiefs in the second half of an NFL game in Chicago, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. 

 Nam Y. Huh, Associated Press

LAKE FOREST — The Chicago Bears are raising season ticket prices after a disappointing year.

The Bears announced Friday that season tickets will go up between 1.6% to 5.3% for 2020. The average increase for club seats will be 3.3% and 4.3% for non-club seats. The team also said prices for individual game tickets again will vary and be assigned tiers based on the quality of the matchup. They will be announced with the release of the NFL schedule in April.

The Bears missed the playoffs at 8-8 after going 12-4 and winning the NFC North in 2018.

