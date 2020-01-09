Bears hire veteran assistant Clancy Barone as tight ends coach

Matt Nagy moved a step closer to completing his coaching staff as the Bears have hired veteran Clancy Barone as tight ends coach, a league source said Thursday.
Barone replaces Kevin Gilbride, one of four coaches let go the day after the team’s 8-8 season ended.
Barone, 56, was out of the league in 2019. He was the Vikings’ offensive line coach in 2018 a year after coaching their tight ends. Before that, Barone spent nine seasons in Denver, including time under coach John Fox, with stints directing the offensive line and tight ends.
He also has worked for the Chargers and Falcons, originally joining the NFL in Atlanta during the 2004 season. Barone made many stops at the college level before reaching the NFL, including a stint as the offensive line coach at Eastern Illinois from 1994-1996.
Nagy’s first hire was adding Juan Castillo as offensive line coach. Nagy and Castillo previously worked together previously on the Eagles. The Bears have yet to replace offensive coordinator Mark Helfrich or assistant special teams coach Brock Olivo.
It’s possible the Bears will consider former Giants coach Pat Shurmur for the offensive coordinator role. Nagy and Shurmur also were together briefly with the Eagles, and Nagy has spoken highly of him.
“I was only there with him for probably three to four weeks, but in that time, I was with the quarterbacks and he was running the quarterback room with Donovan McNabb,” Nagy said in a conference call with New York media last season. “It was great for me as a young, up-and-coming coach just to see how somebody runs a quarterback room and how they watch tape, study coverages and handle relationships with these players. I’ll always remember that.
“Probably my greatest story with him ... is just the appreciation when I was out of football. I used to try to stay in touch with the people that you connect with, and he was one. I put a phone call and a text message in to him and he got right back to me. I just always remembered that, thinking, ‘You know, that’s a high-character guy who doesn’t think he’s too big for anybody.’”
Considering Nagy is expected to continue calling plays for the Bears, it’s questionable how attractive the Bears will be to Shurmur.
Barone takes over a position that struggled last season. Bears tight ends combined for 46 receptions for 416 yards and two touchdowns.
Trey Burton, signed to a four-year, $32 million contract in 2018, played in eight games with 14 catches for 84 yards. Former second-round draft pick Adam Shaheen also played in eight games and had nine receptions for 74 yards. Both ended the season on injured reserve, forcing Gilbride to juggle former undrafted free agents at the position.