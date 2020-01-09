Bears hire veteran assistant Clancy Barone as tight ends coach

Matt Nagy moved a step closer to completing his coaching staff as the Bears have hired veteran Clancy Barone as tight ends coach, a league source said Thursday.

Barone replaces Kevin Gilbride, one of four coaches let go the day after the team’s 8-8 season ended.

Barone, 56, was out of the league in 2019. He was the Vikings’ offensive line coach in 2018 a year after coaching their tight ends. Before that, Barone spent nine seasons in Denver, including time under coach John Fox, with stints directing the offensive line and tight ends.

He also has worked for the Chargers and Falcons, originally joining the NFL in Atlanta during the 2004 season. Barone made many stops at the college level before reaching the NFL, including a stint as the offensive line coach at Eastern Illinois from 1994-1996.

Nagy’s first hire was adding Juan Castillo as offensive line coach. Nagy and Castillo previously worked together previously on the Eagles. The Bears have yet to replace offensive coordinator Mark Helfrich or assistant special teams coach Brock Olivo.

It’s possible the Bears will consider former Giants coach Pat Shurmur for the offensive coordinator role. Nagy and Shurmur also were together briefly with the Eagles, and Nagy has spoken highly of him.