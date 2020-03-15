Bears in free agency: A position-by-position look the team’s biggest needs — and who is available

Biggest storylines: Even with an obvious glaring need at the position, it’s difficult to imagine the Bears will be willing to engage in the high-priced bidding wars that likely will ensue for players such as Hooper. Don’t forget: Trey Burton still has two years remaining on the $32 million contract he signed in 2018, with the Bears on the hook for $4 million guaranteed and up to $6.8 million overall in 2020. Still, for a sputtering offense that got next to nothing out of the tight end position last season, the Bears have to remain aggressive in free agency and the draft to make certain they upgrade their talent and depth. A patient approach in free agency might prove most prudent. As the market settles and the second wave of free agency begins, the Bears might be able to find a reliable veteran at a bargain price. It also will be interesting to see how the pursuit of Ebron unfolds leaguewide. The 26-year-old tight end had a career year in 2018 with 66 catches, 750 yards and 13 touchdowns.